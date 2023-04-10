Hillsboro serial burglar in custody, police confirm

Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department confirms a man who has been burglarizing homes in a northeast Hillsboro neighborhood has been taken into custody.

Prior to the suspect’s arrest, FOX 12 spoke with victims in the neighborhood who said the robberies had been going on for around a month.

“There have been multiple break-ins by the same man. He’s been caught on numerous doorbell and Ring cameras. He’s always in the same get-up,” said Sarah Alvarez, a neighborhood resident.

Officials have yet to release the name of the suspect in custody.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

