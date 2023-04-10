I-5 northbound closed due to deadly shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed in Salem due to a deadly shooting involving an Oregon State Police trooper.

OSP says a trooper was involved in a shooting on I-5 northbound, near milepost 254, at about 8:42 a.m. A suspect was shot by the trooper and died at the scene. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.

SEE ALSO: Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested

The Marion County Major Crimes Team has responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The I-5 closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.