I-5 northbound closed near Woodland due to landslide

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND Wash. (KPTV) – Northbound Interstate 5, near Woodland, WA is closed following a landslide, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Officials say the landslide happened around 3:17 p.m. and is blocking all three northbound lanes near milepost 22 and Dike Road.

WSDOT crews are on site and evaluating the situation, officials say. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Police investigating shooting in Salem
I-5 northbound reopens following deadly shooting in Salem
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Buckman neighborhood
Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car from driver using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland
2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car using fluid leak hoax in SE Portland

Latest News

Winter weather conditions close I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande
OSP File Image
OSP: Astoria woman killed after hitting oncoming car on Hwy 30
File photo
I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity
Traffic backup on I-5 north at Interstate Bridge.
Lanes reopen after crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate Bridge