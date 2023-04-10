I-5 northbound closed near Woodland due to landslide

WOODLAND Wash. (KPTV) – Northbound Interstate 5, near Woodland, WA is closed following a landslide, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Officials say the landslide happened around 3:17 p.m. and is blocking all three northbound lanes near milepost 22 and Dike Road.

Breaking: Cowlitz County FD1 & CCFR en route to I-5NB, MP24 for the report of a potential landslide, blocking NB traffic. Please keep clear of area if possible. Update to follow. #ccfr @wsdot_sw pic.twitter.com/vcSJ6KIb55 — Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (@C_C_F_R) April 10, 2023

WSDOT crews are on site and evaluating the situation, officials say. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.