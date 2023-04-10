I-5 northbound closed in Salem due to shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed in Salem due to a shooting investigation.

The closure of northbound I-5 begins at the intersection of Highway 22, near milepost 254. Oregon State Police said there is a suspect who has been shot but did not provide any other details.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.

The closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is released.

