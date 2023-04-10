Inmate back in custody after walking away from DOC work crew in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man is back in custody after he walked away from a Department of Corrections work crew in Salem on Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Joe Smallwood-Sain was with a work crew near the Aumsville Highway and Cordon Road when he walked off, according to the DOC. He was last seen walking north/northwest towards Lancaster.

The DOC says Smallwood-Sain entered custody on Oct. 26, 2022, first-degree theft out of Washington County. He was scheduled to be released on July 24 of this year.

Smallwood-Sain was arrested in Salem, around the area of State and Lancaster, at about 11:19 a.m. He was located by the Salem Police Department.

No other details have been released at this time.

