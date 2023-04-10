Inmate sought after walking away from DOC work crew in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man is wanted after he walked away from a Department of Corrections work crew in Salem on Monday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Joe Smallwood-Sain was with a work crew near the Aumsville Highway and Cordon Road when he walked off, according to the DOC. He was last seen walking north/northwest towards Lancaster.

The DOC says Smallwood-Sain entered custody on Oct. 26, 2022, first-degree theft out of Washington County. He was scheduled to be released on July 24 of this year.

Smallwood-Sain is described as a white man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a blue shirt/sweatshirt, or a white thermal shirt with ODOC logo.

People are being asked not to approach Smallwood-Sain if he is seen.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

