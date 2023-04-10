Off-duty arborist rescues cat stuck in tree in rural North Plains

A cat in North Plains was rescued after she became stuck in a tree for more than 24 hours last week.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Night got stuck 65 feet up on a tree Wednesday morning and couldn’t get down by herself. Her owners don’t know what made her go up, but they think she may have been chasing a bird since there’s a nest on the tree.

Jackie, Night’s owner, called several animal services and about 22 arborists to try to find someone to get her cat down. It wasn’t until Thursday night that Quentin, an arborist with “503 Cat in a Tree,” was able to rescue Night. 503 Cat in a Tree is a network of arborists that will rescue cats from trees during their off hours.

Jackie says it took Quentin just an hour to rescue Night, who is now safe on the ground with her family.

Night
Night(Jackie)

To see more cat rescues by 503 Cat in a Tree, check out their Instagram page.

