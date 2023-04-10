Players, coaches talk future, look to draft as Blazers’ injury-laden season ends in Portland

By Nick Krupke
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was at the Moda Center for exit interviews as the Trail Blazers’ season ended Easter Sunday without a spot in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

The visiting Warriors needed the victory for their playoff run and the defending NBA champions collected that and more some with the 157-to-101 result. The Golden State posted an NBA record 55 points and 12 made three-points in the first quarter.

SEE ALSO: Warriors score NBA-record 55 in 1st quarter, beat Blazers in season finale

But while Portland’s regular season finale didn’t finish with a win on the court, it did improve their odds in the NBA draft.

Portland’s 33 wins to 49 losses was the fifth worst record in the league, which that earns the blazers about a 30-percent chance at landing a top three pick in June’s NBA draft and 10-percent to get up to number one overall.

SEE ALSO: Basketball’s future stars on display this weekend at ‘Nike Hoop Summit’

The NBA draft lottery will be held on May 16 in the sweepstakes to be able to select Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4, 19-year-old phenom from France.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Players, coaches talk future, look to draft as Blazers’ injury-laden season ends in Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the...
Warriors score NBA-record 55 in 1st quarter, beat Blazers in season finale
Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica...
Blazers fall to Clippers in season’s final road game
Portland Trail Blazers forward Kevin Knox II (11) drives to the basket against San Antonio...
Bates-Diop leads Spurs past Blazers in inaugural Austin game