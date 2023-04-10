Players, coaches talk future, look to draft as Blazers’ injury-laden season ends in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was at the Moda Center for exit interviews as the Trail Blazers’ season ended Easter Sunday without a spot in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

The visiting Warriors needed the victory for their playoff run and the defending NBA champions collected that and more some with the 157-to-101 result. The Golden State posted an NBA record 55 points and 12 made three-points in the first quarter.

But while Portland’s regular season finale didn’t finish with a win on the court, it did improve their odds in the NBA draft.

Portland’s 33 wins to 49 losses was the fifth worst record in the league, which that earns the blazers about a 30-percent chance at landing a top three pick in June’s NBA draft and 10-percent to get up to number one overall.

The NBA draft lottery will be held on May 16 in the sweepstakes to be able to select Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4, 19-year-old phenom from France.

