Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; 1 detained

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a stabbing in southeast Portland on Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue in the Buckman Neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in shooting near Woodburn

Police said they have detained one person and are not currently looking for any suspects.

Radio Cab later confirmed the man killed was a long-time driver for the company. His name has not yet been released.

Radio Cab went on to describe the victim as a kind and dedicated cab operator, who had been driving for over a decade and never had a complaint. They say he was someone who cared about Portland and loved this city, and especially loved helping people get from one place to another.

“This murder is a sure sign that Portland is in need of serious help. Setting a record last year shattering homicide numbers from any previous year is a disturbing statistic Portland has to live with. Unfortunately, Portland is trending close to those same numbers this year. While our company is in mourning trying to make sense of this difficult loss, we ask our city leaders to do more to allow police to enforce laws, bolster the Portland Police Bureau resources and focus on the health of our citizens,” Radio Cab said in a statement.

During the investigation, police said Southeast Water Avenue will be closed between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Morrison Street. Southeast Washington Street will be closed from Southeast Water Avenue to Southeast 2nd Avenue. The identity of the victim will be released after they are positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and family members have been notified.

SEE ALSO: 2 teens arrested for allegedly stealing car using fluid leak ruse in SE Portland

If anyone has information about this incident, police ask them to contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0441.

The case number is 23-91797.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.