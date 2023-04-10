Soaker to Start the Week

Good morning! It’s a wet start to our Monday across northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. A textbook atmospheric river is streaming in from the southwest. This juicy air mass is interacting with a slow-moving cold front. The combination will keep steady rain over the region throughout the day. This particular atmospheric river is referred to as a “Pineapple Express” because it’s originating from the central Pacific Ocean (near Hawaii). The warmer nature of the system has forced our snow level close to the Cascade peaks. Once the front starts to pivot through the region, our snow level should lower to about 4,500 ft. this evening. Rain will start to transition to a wintry mix at the ski resorts, and eventually snow overnight. Meanwhile, steady rain will persist near and below the passes. Temperatures should gradually fall into the 40s in the lowlands.

Once the cold front slides through between tonight and early Tuesday, steady rain will transition to scattered showers. Tuesday doesn’t look like it’ll be a particularly wet day, with just a few showers from time to time & plenty of sunbreaks. Our air will turn a bit more unstable during the day, so some of the showers will produce downpours and small hail. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Highs should reach the low 50s. The snow level will lower to about 1,500-2,000, and could be as low as 1,000 feet overnight. There won’t be much precipitation left, but anything that falls could produce a wintry mix or wet snow in our local hills. We’ll go a couple nights with temperatures in the mid 30s.

The remainder of the week will be mainly dry as high pressure builds over the West Coast. The weak ridge will also bring a warming trend to the region. Temperatures are forecast to be near 60 degrees Friday afternoon, mid to upper 60s Saturday, and our first 70 degree day could arrive on Sunday. Sunday late day is still a bit tricky. There may be some building cloud cover that could slow the warm-up. Stay tuned for minor adjustments to that part of the forecast.

Have a great week!

