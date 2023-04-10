Union Gospel Mission celebrates Easter with special brunch

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Union Gospel Mission celebrated this Easter Sunday with their traditional Easter brunch for people experiencing homelessness.

Scrambled eggs, sausage and coffee were on the menu today, along with ham and biscuits and gravy.

SEE ALSO: Portland Japanese Garden hosts its first artist-in-residence with unique exhibition

One of the organizers said on holidays like today, the mission likes to do something special for their visitors.

“Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving - we really like to do something extra special on the holidays, especially for our neighbors who are having to live outside and are separated from family,” she said. “We want them to have a place where they can come in, have a special meal - today is a special day where we let them come in and sit down, we actually serve them at a table versus a lot of times they’re having to stand in line for a meal - so we just want them to have something special for the holiday.”

Organizers expected to serve about 400 meals today to people experiencing homelessness. That’s about the same number they served last Easter.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries

Latest News

N FESSENDEN ST SHOOTING
25-year-old man shot, seriously injured in N Portland
N FESSENDEN ST SHOOTING
25-year-old man shot, seriously injured in N Portland
1 injured in shooting near Woodburn
1 injured in shooting near Woodburn
Union Gospel Mission celebrates Easter with special brunch