Union Gospel Mission celebrates Easter with special brunch

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Union Gospel Mission celebrated this Easter Sunday with their traditional Easter brunch for people experiencing homelessness.

Scrambled eggs, sausage and coffee were on the menu today, along with ham and biscuits and gravy.

SEE ALSO: Portland Japanese Garden hosts its first artist-in-residence with unique exhibition

One of the organizers said on holidays like today, the mission likes to do something special for their visitors.

“Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving - we really like to do something extra special on the holidays, especially for our neighbors who are having to live outside and are separated from family,” she said. “We want them to have a place where they can come in, have a special meal - today is a special day where we let them come in and sit down, we actually serve them at a table versus a lot of times they’re having to stand in line for a meal - so we just want them to have something special for the holiday.”

Organizers expected to serve about 400 meals today to people experiencing homelessness. That’s about the same number they served last Easter.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.