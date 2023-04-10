Very wet to start the week

Happy rainy Monday everyone,

Boy has it rained today! So much so that we already tied the rainiest day this month and we are not done yet. Right now the most rain has accumulated in Salem at .89″ and we have .66″ at PDX. We are expecting rain to continue into the night then in the overnight hours transition to showers.

Tomorrow the showers will start to break up as we go through the day. Once we get through a chance for thunderstorms we’ll briefly dry up until later that night into Wednesday morning. We’ll then see more showers through the afternoon before drying up and possibly staying dry until Sunday night.

Our snow levels are dropping into tomorrow afternoon so we are expecting a chance for mixed precip as low as the hills, but tonight into tomorrow morning and again Wednesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are on a bit of a roller-coaster for us this week. We’ll stay on the cooler side through Thursday in the low 50s, we have an upper-level ridge starting to build in on Saturday which comes along with warmer temperatures. At this point, we’re looking at the lower to mid-60s for the weekend with cooler temperatures coming back quickly Monday as the next trough drops in and takes us back into the upper 50s.

