Wet start to the week, but trending drier next weekend

Cooler than average through Thursday
By Camila Orti
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was gray and drippy all day Sunday, but rain rates seemed to be on the lighter end of what models were predicting last night. Still- not exactly ideal Easter egg hunt weather. As of 9 p.m. Portland has recorded .41″ of rain, with lighter totals closer to Salem. We topped out at 57 degrees today at the Portland International Airport.

Rain will be steady all day Monday with models estimating Portland will get another inch by sunset. It will be less breezy out there though, and high temperatures will be cooler- maxing out around 50 degrees. Wet, showery weather is on tap for Tuesday but we’ll get some dry breaks.

Temperatures will remain cool (low 50s) through Thursday as we’re plunged into a cooler air mass before a high pressure ridge starts to build towards the end of the week. That’ll bring us mainly dry and partly sunny conditions Thursday through next weekend. We’ll see if things hold out, but right now models are hinting at slowly-warming temperatures with a chance to see 70 degrees on Sunday.

