Woman, 78, accused of 3rd bank heist: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’

Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a...
Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.(Source: Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist.

Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in the holdup Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, The Kansas City Star reports. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

She also was convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.

Court documents filed in Cass County in the latest case said the robbery note demanded “13,000 small bills,” adding “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors said.

She smelled strongly of alcohol when officers stopped her less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away, with cash scattered on the car’s floorboard, prosecutors added.

“It’s just sad,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said, adding that the suspect had no diagnosed ailments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled...
Washington Senate passes assault weapons ban, HB 1240 returns to House
A knife recovered from suspects in a robbery and stabbing of a 13-year-old in southwest Portland.
13-year-old robbed, stabbed in SW Portland
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries.
Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on alert following burglaries

Latest News

In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and...
Pope Francis prays for countries in conflict on Easter Sunday
1 dead, 1 detained after stabbing in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 detained after stabbing in SE Portland
Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds up the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville,...
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again