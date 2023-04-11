1 killed, 1 seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash near Madras on Sunday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 97 near milepost 102. Oregon State Police said an investigation showed a Chrysler Town & Country was northbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound Nissan Rouge. The Chrysler then crashed head-on into a southbound Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 53-year-old Enrique Santellano Reynoso, of Madras, died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken by Life Flight to a hospital with serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint

OSP said no one in the Nissan Rouge was hurt.

Traffic on Highway 97 was impacted for about three and a half hours during the investigation. OSP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Salem
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
Missing Albany 13-year-old and 24-year-old woman found: Police
I-5 northbound closed near Woodland due to landslide.
I-5 northbound reopens near Woodland after landslide
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Buckman neighborhood
Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested

Latest News

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Friends remember iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV
Celebration of life ceremony announced for Darcelle XV
Celebration of life ceremony announced for Darcelle XV
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to crime, safety issues