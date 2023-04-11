1 killed, 1 seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash near Madras on Sunday evening.

Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 97 near milepost 102. Oregon State Police said an investigation showed a Chrysler Town & Country was northbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound Nissan Rouge. The Chrysler then crashed head-on into a southbound Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 53-year-old Enrique Santellano Reynoso, of Madras, died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken by Life Flight to a hospital with serious injuries.

OSP said no one in the Nissan Rouge was hurt.

Traffic on Highway 97 was impacted for about three and a half hours during the investigation. OSP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

