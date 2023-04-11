16-year-old boy arrested in connection with Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager is facing multiple charges after a shooting injured one person in Salem on Monday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers were called out to a report of gunfire near the area of Center Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast.

According to police, witnesses reported a young man was walking along the street when he stopped and spoke with people inside a car that had pulled over. The young man then pulled out a gun and began to fire at people in the car, then ran to a nearby apartment building.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old boy. Police said a handgun was also found.

About two hours after the shooting, a man arrived at Salem Health with a gunshot wound and told officers he was in the car that was shot at. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said another person reported their vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

The 16-year-old boy was booked into the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangering, first-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the tip line at 503-588-8477.

