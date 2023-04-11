Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Salem
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Alyssa Kathleen Thomas (right) is facing several charges including rape after she disappeared...
Woman faces rape charges involving Albany teen
I-5 northbound closed near Woodland due to landslide.
I-5 northbound reopens near Woodland after landslide
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Buckman neighborhood
Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested

Latest News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch
A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game.
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff