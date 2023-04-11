Celebration of life ceremony announced for Darcelle XV

A public memorial service for Darcelle XV will be held in downtown Portland later this month.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The iconic Portland drag queen passed away last month at the age of 92. Born Walter W. Cole in 1930, Cole performed under the stage name Darcelle XV at Portland’s Darcelle XV Showplace which opened in 1967.

In 2016, Darcelle was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest drag queen at the age of 85.

RELATED: Friends remember Darcelle XV, iconic Portland drag queen

The Celebration of Life for Darcelle XV will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. It’s open to all ages and it will be free.

If you want to attend, you will need to get tickets in advance online. Organizers say a link to tickets will be available soon.

