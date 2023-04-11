On the Go with Ayo for Hillsboro Hops Home Opener
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops are getting ready to knock it out of the park for their 10th season opener!
The Hops will be playing the Everett AquaSox, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field.
The Minor League Baseball team comes into Tuesday’s game 2-1, after opening up this year on the road against the Tri-City Dust Devils.
Tuesday night marks the start of a six-game homestand against Everett. It will also be the first home game and third game ever for new manager Ronnie Gajownik.
