The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GEORGE, Wash. (KPTV) - Nothing says summer is near like the announcement of concerts at The Gorge Amphitheater.
The Gorge, which seats more than 20,000 people, is found in rural Washington just north of the Columbia River.
The Gorge Amphitheatre 2023 summer concert schedule
- Saturday, May 27 - Illenium
- Sunday, May 28 - Illenium
- Friday, June 9 - Brandi Carlile
- Saturday, June 10 - Joni Mitchell & Brandi Carlile
- Sunday, June 11 - The Highwomen & Tanya Tucker
- Saturday, June 17 - Beyond Wonderland
- Sunday, June 18 - Beyond Wonderland
- Friday, July 7 - Dead & Company
- Saturday, July 8 - Dead & Company
- Saturday, July 15 - Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival
- July 21-23 - Above & Beyond
- Saturday, July 29 - Boygenius
- Friday, Aug. 4 - Watershed Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 5 - Watershed Festival
- Sunday, Aug. 6 - Watershed Festival
- Thursday, Aug. 31 - Dave Matthews Band (Camping Pass Only)
- Friday, Sept. 1 - Dave Matthews Band
- Saturday, Sept. 2 - Dave Matthews Band
- Sunday, Sept. 3 - Dave Matthews Band
- Thursday, Sept. 7 - The Lumineers & James Bay (Three-day Camping Pass)
- Friday, Sept. 8 - The Lumineers & James Bay
- Saturday, Sept. 9 - Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters
- Sunday, Sept. 10 - Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters
