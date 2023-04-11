The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup

Gorge Amphitheater
Gorge Amphitheater(Gorge Amphitheater on Twitter)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE, Wash. (KPTV) - Nothing says summer is near like the announcement of concerts at The Gorge Amphitheater.

The Gorge, which seats more than 20,000 people, is found in rural Washington just north of the Columbia River.

The Gorge Amphitheatre 2023 summer concert schedule

For more information about the Gorge Amphitheater, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Salem
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
13-year-old Albany boy missing, possibly in Portland with 24-year-old woman, police say
Missing Albany 13-year-old and 24-year-old woman found: Police
I-5 northbound closed near Woodland due to landslide.
I-5 northbound reopens near Woodland after landslide
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Buckman neighborhood
Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested

Latest News

KPTV File Image
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97
Friends remember iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV
Celebration of life ceremony announced for Darcelle XV
Celebration of life ceremony announced for Darcelle XV
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to crime, safety issues