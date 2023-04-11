Grant program opens for East County businesses hit by vandalism

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County has opened up a grant program for small businesses east of Interstate 205 that need to repair damage from recent vandalism.

Businesses can use the funds to repair broken windows, remove graffiti and mend damage from vandalism that has happened since July 1, 2022. Businesses can apply for $5,000 grants as part of the $100,000 program.

Multnomah County is partnering with Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) to distribute the money.

“The need to help small businesses who suffered so much from the COVID-19 disruption, but didn’t necessarily qualify for other repair grants, is still very real,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “I’m committed to doing what we can to help these small East County businesses that are so critical to our community’s recovery and economic health.”

To qualify for the “Multnomah County Vandalism Grant,” a business must meet all of the following criteria:

Be located in Multnomah County, east of I-205

Have repaired physical damage to the business since July 1, 2022

Be headquartered in Oregon and principally operate in Oregon

If required, be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business

Be for-profit or a 501(c)(3) non-profit

Be open or planning to reopen shortly

Comply with federal, state, and local laws and regulations

Cannot be a passive investment holding company

Cannot be delinquent on taxes due before May 18, 2021

The county is only allowing one application for any one business or business owner.

To apply for a grant in English or Spanish, click here.

