Mainly dry starting Thursday

We saw a few showers west of the Cascades this morning and afternoon, but overall it wasn’t too wet of a day. Rainfall totals for most of the metro area are less than a tenth of an inch. It’s looking mostly dry for the rest of the evening, but we’ll see clouds building ahead of the weak front that passes through overnight.

The overnight showers could be mixed with snow for the local hills since our snow level is hovering around 1,000 feet, but the ground is too warm for us to be talking about any accumulation. Closer to the morning commute time, there’s still a chance you see some chunky rain or a wintry mix but most of us around Portland will see scattered rain showers and sun breaks. High temperatures are expected to top out in the low 50s and tomorrow evening looks sunnier and drier.

Thursday will be generally dry with a shower chance in the evening. Models are indicating we could see a couple of dry days in a row after that! Plan on partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures on Friday, but our highs will likely still come in below-average. Saturday might be a bit cloudier but still dry and a hair warmer, with some high temperatures hitting the low 60s.

It appears we’ll be plunging into yet another trough starting the second half of Sunday, which means more showers and cooler temperatures are on the way. We may still hold on to 60 degrees Sunday, but conditions will turn wet in the evening. Showers will continue Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

