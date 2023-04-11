Man sentenced to prison for punching person to death on Umatilla reservation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to prison on Monday for punching another person to death on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to federal authorities.

Tom Redhawk Tias was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on January 26, 2021, Tias called police to report an unresponsive adult. Officers responded to the scene on the reservation and found the victim dead. Multiple witnesses interviewed by officers said that Tias said he hit the victim. Tias told police that he and the victim fought after the victim struck Tias with a branch. Tias admitted to law enforcement that he continued hitting the victim after the victim fell to the ground.

On February 10, 2021, Tias was charged by criminal complaint with voluntary manslaughter. Later, on March 16, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Tias on the same charge. On December 14, 2022, he pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Umatilla Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

