Man wanted for stabbing in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a man accused of a stabbing in Portland.

On March 17 around 8:45 p.m. a man was critically stabbed multiple times near the intersection of Southeast 70th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The Portland Police Bureau is requesting the help of the community in identifying the suspect.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect likely used Tri-met the evening of the incident to travel eastbound on Powell Boulevard.

The suspect may used the nickname “Trippy.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information and tipsters can remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the APP Store and download P3 Tips for smart phones or tablets.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations.

To support Crime Stoppers of Oregon with a donation, or to view other unsolved cases, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.