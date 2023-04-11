Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man celebrated turning 18 while cashing in a million-dollar lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was given to him by his grandmother for his 18th birthday.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit from a $10 scratch-off ticket on The Perfect Gift game.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Heng said.

Heng’s grandmother bought the winning ticket from a market in the Turlock area and gave it to him while he was heading out on a fishing trip.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it,” Heng said. “We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet!”

Heng said they ended up turning the car around to get his identification and cash in the ticket.

The 18-year-old told lottery officials he plans to use the money for college and investments.

