Missing Albany 13-year-old and 24-year-old woman found: Police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – The Albany Police Department says a missing 13-year-old believed to be with a 24-year-old woman has been found.

Tryston Wade, 13, had last been seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in the 2000 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.

His mother reported Wade missing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying she went to pick him at 3:30 p.m. but was told he had left and was likely with 24-year-old Alyssa Kathleen Thomas of Albany.

On Thursday, police said they received information that Wade and Thomas might be in the Portland area and were trying to get transportation out of state.

The Albany P.D. announced Monday afternoon that both Wade and Thomas had been found and were being interviewed by Albany detectives.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

