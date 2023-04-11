Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to safety issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Coava Coffee Roasters is closing their downtown Portland location due to increased crime and safety issues.

The downtown coffee shop located at 1171 Southwest Jefferson Street will permanently close, with the last full day of operation on Thursday, April 13.

This comes two weeks after a man used a skateboard to smash a window at the coffee shop. The suspect was arrested.

Coava Coffee announced their closure on Instagram, saying in part:

“The team members at this cafe have been on the front line enduring extreme violence and criminal activity on an almost daily basis for the last few years– crime and violence that is only increasing in frequency and severity. From theft, to physical displays of violence, threats of harm, break-ins, window smashing, and repeated traumatic in-cafe incidents where both staff and patrons feel unsafe.”

Coava Coffee opened the downtown location in 2017.

“While this is incredibly hard, we know it is the right decision. We’re thankful for the many years of patronage and support from our wonderful customers and look forward to serving you at our other Portland locations,” the coffee shop posted on Instagram.

Two other locations remain open at 1300 Southeast Grand Avenue and 2631 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

