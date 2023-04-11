Portland police scale up patrols in area flooded with drugs.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says the mayor has ordered officers to patrol the area of an abandoned building Downtown 24/7.

It’s the vacant Washington Center building at S.W. 4th Avenue and Washington Street.

The building has been in the news recently because of an apparent open-air drug market going on in and around the building, including the site of deadly drug overdoses.

On Tuesday, multiple Portland Police Bureau cars were parked up on the sidewalk, and officers patrolling the area on foot.

Mudhafar Alkawaz has owned Babylon food cart on S.W. 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk for five years. It’s across the street from the abandoned Washington Center building. Alkawaz says the extra patrols are welcomed.

“[We have] many problems every day. All the people here, they’re tired,” said Alkawaz.

Even Tuesday, FOX 12′s crews caught a group of people on camera appearing to be selling and using drugs behind Alkawaz’s food cart, just steps from a group of PPB officers on patrol.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ted Wheeler released the following statement on the Washington Center building which reads:

“Given the extreme conditions at this property, Mayor Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau have dedicated resources to help restore safety in the area. This began Friday evening. Timeline for how long the patrol will be activated is still under discussion.”

For Alkawaz and his food cart, he says he is just glad to have a bit more normalcy.

“Three days ago, [it got] better because the police’s work is very good,” he said. “We need many many police in the street every hour, every day.”

