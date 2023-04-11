Portland police scale up patrols in area flooded with drugs

Portland police scale up patrols in area flooded with drugs.
Portland police scale up patrols in area flooded with drugs.(KPTV)
By Adrian Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says the mayor has ordered officers to patrol the area of an abandoned building Downtown 24/7.

It’s the vacant Washington Center building at S.W. 4th  Avenue and Washington Street.

The building has been in the news recently because of an apparent open-air drug market going on in and around the building, including the site of deadly drug overdoses.

On Tuesday, multiple Portland Police Bureau cars were parked up on the sidewalk, and officers patrolling the area on foot.

Mudhafar Alkawaz has owned Babylon food cart on S.W. 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk for five years. It’s across the street from the abandoned Washington Center building. Alkawaz says the extra patrols are welcomed.

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro serial burglar in custody, police confirm

“[We have] many problems every day. All the people here, they’re tired,” said Alkawaz.

Even Tuesday, FOX 12′s crews caught a group of people on camera appearing to be selling and using drugs behind Alkawaz’s food cart, just steps from a group of PPB officers on patrol.

A spokesperson for Mayor Ted Wheeler released the following statement on the Washington Center building which reads:

“Given the extreme conditions at this property, Mayor Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau have dedicated resources to help restore safety in the area. This began Friday evening. Timeline for how long the patrol will be activated is still under discussion.”

For Alkawaz and his food cart, he says he is just glad to have a bit more normalcy.

“Three days ago, [it got] better because the police’s work is very good,” he said.  “We need many many police in the street every hour, every day.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting in Salem
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Woman arrested after slapping middle schooler during Lake Oswego career day
Alyssa Kathleen Thomas (right) is facing several charges including rape after she disappeared...
Woman faces rape charges involving Albany teen
I-5 northbound closed near Woodland due to landslide.
I-5 northbound reopens near Woodland after landslide
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Buckman neighborhood
Radio Cab driver dead after stabbing in SE Portland; suspect arrested

Latest News

Arts tax funds Portland Public Schools creative showcase.
Arts tax funds Portland Public Schools creative showcase
KPTV File Image
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97
Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Friends remember iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV
Celebration of life ceremony announced for Darcelle XV