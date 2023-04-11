Showers Come & Go Over the Next Few Days

Good morning! Steady rain ended overnight as a cold front pushed through the region. This morning, I’m tracking scattered showers, cooler air & lower snow levels. Temperatures fell into the upper 30s and low 40s across the lowlands, and snow is accumulating near/above 2,500 ft. We’ll pick up about 3-6 inches of new snow at pass level, with less snowfall below the passes. A few more showers are expected in the lowlands this morning, with a lot of dry time this afternoon. An isolated shower or rogue thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of us west of the Cascades will see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s.

A weak system will slide in tonight. We refer to these quick-hitting systems as shortwaves. This system will produce more frequent showers, helping to push the snow level down to about 1,000 feet. Any heavy showers in this environment could bring a wintry mix or wet snow closer to 500 feet. We’ll be hard-pressed to see anything stick in our hills due to relatively warm surfaces. Don’t expect to see many showers during the day Wednesday (should be mainly dry out there). Once again, highs should reach the low to mid 50s. Thursday will play out in similar fashion, with a shower or two possible toward the end of the day.

Warmer and drier weather is expected as we wrap up the week, but not quite as warm as we were previously anticipating. A weak ridge of high pressure will amplify over the West Coast, bringing us two consecutive dry days Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should max out in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We’re still trying to get a handle on Sunday’s forecast. Computer models and their ensembles were coming in pretty warm as of yesterday, but are trending cooler and wetter. We’ve added rain back into the forecast, arriving sometime between Sunday afternoon and evening. Considering the cloudier skies and earlier arrival of rain, temperatures will struggle to climb into the 60s. If rain holds off until the night or Monday A.M., we may have to trend the forecast warmer. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, keep an eye on the forecast. I don’t think we are done adjusting it yet.

Have a great Tuesday!

