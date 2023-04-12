4 arrested, including 2 minors, after armed home invasion in Otis

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM PDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion that happened in Otis last month, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says five people wearing masks forced their way into a home in the 300 block of West View Drive in the early morning hours of March 31. Two of the suspects had guns and there was a report that gunshots had been fired during the home invasion.

Court documents show one of the suspects used the butt of a rifle to hit a girl over the head.

The sheriff’s office say the suspects caused severe damage inside the home. The suspects fled before deputies arrived and were not immediately located.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team began an investigation. The sheriff’s office said four of the five suspects were identified and arrested by the end of the investigation.

Two of the suspects are juveniles. The other two were identified by the sheriff’s office as 18-year-old Caleb Thomas, of Toledo, and 18-year-old Xavier Garcia, of Siletz. They are facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, and fourth-degree assault.

The sheriff’s office says there is no risk to the public at this time.

