Allegations come to light after no confidence vote in Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s chief

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - The St. Helens Firefighters Union have announced a unanimous vote of no confidence in Columbia River Fire & Rescue Chief Joel Medina.

Concerns were brought up by several employees and residents at Tuesday’s board meeting on a variety of issues they see within the department.

Ahead of the CRF&R board meeting several employees and supporters held up signs saying, “St. Helens firefighters support women’s rights.”

The union says claims of mistreatment, questionable ethics and more led to a no confidence vote against Chief Joel Medina, with many other problems, from health risks to harassment allegedly going ignored.

“All of those issues have been brought up before but either nothing has been done about it or they’ve fought us on it,” said Aaron Schrotzberger, St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association President.

Inside the meeting, it was standing room only, with several speaking out on those issues.

“My intent tonight was to try and inform you guys how bad this chief is ruining this department, but once I saw the report that you guys put together on the harassment complaint and lawsuit, I realized you all were well aware,” said Aaron Peterson during the meeting.

“The actions of you five have put this community’s safety in jeopardy,” said Patrick Kish.

Chief Medina made comments of his own, stating the department and current and former employees are being investigated by the Columbia County District Attorney for financial reasons.

Following the meeting, Medina said despite some problems, CRF&R is a good department that he wants to continue to lead.

“Anything I say is just going to look like I’m trying to defend myself and I have nothing to defend myself over,” medina said. “Those allegations are not true.”

Board members declined to talk following the meeting but in a statement given to FOX 12 ahead of the meeting, the board president said at this time, they have no intention of removing Chief Medina from his position, and that “we will review and consider the information the union has provided. We do not have a timetable to respond to their accusations at this moment.”

