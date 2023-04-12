Board says it won’t remove Columbia River fire chief following no confidence vote by union

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Columbia River Fire & Rescue Board says it has no plans to remove the fire chief following a unanimous no confidence vote by the St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association.

“The board of directors for the fire department has a meeting tonight and we are here to hopefully address some ongoing issues that have caused us to file a no confidence declaration with our fire chief,” said Aaron Schrotzberger, the St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association President. “In light of that and other recent events, a lawsuit that was filed by two former employees, we feel our presence is absolutely needed to raise awareness to that issue and things that have been going on in our department by our administration.”

According Schrotzberger, the no confidence vote comes after claims Chief Joel Medina mistreats employees, has questionable ethics, and conduct unbecoming. He says there have been several other problems concerning the department as well.

“We have some vehicle exhaust systems within the building that entrap the diesel fuel exhaust, which is a known cancer agent,” said Schrotzberger. “Some of those are not working or not being installed on newer vehicles. They won’t remedy that. We also have had issues with the cutting a healthcare benefit of ours, that was against our contract. So now we are planning an arbitration hearing for that. They recently went against our signed contract and decided to pay us at a different rate, it caused some of us to take a pay cut. Some of us have had money garnished out of our paychecks according to their calculations. That’s in conjunction with the lawsuit that was recently filed from two former employees. We felt it was definitely time to make our declaration of no confidence.”

Schrotzberger says these issues have been brought up before, but says either nothing had been done to address them or they’ve been fought on them. He says they haven’t heard from Chief Medina.

In a statement provided to FOX 12, Hans Fiege, the CRFR Board of Directors President stated “The Board were made aware of the Union’s accusations and vote of no confidence yesterday. We will review and consider the information the Union has provided. We do not have a timetable to respond to their accusations at this moment.”

Schrotzberger says the St Helens Professional Firefighters Association was not given that statement.

“I can’t say that I am not surprised, but hopefully with the pressure and added realization of what has going on, hopefully we can make them aware of that they can change their mind,” said Schrotzberger. “The only way we can turn this district around and become a place that actually attracts good quality candidates is a change in administration.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s CRFR board meeting, several employees and supporters protested outside, holding signs reading “St. Helens firefighters supports women’s rights” and more.

During the meeting, several stood up and spoke during public comment.

“My intent tonight was to try and inform you guys how bad this chief is ruining this department, but once I saw the report that you guys put together on the harassment complaint and then lawsuit, I realized you all were well aware,” said Aaron Peterson, the St. Helens Professional Firefighters Association Vice President and a firefighter paramedic for over 20 years and a volunteer in the department before that. “Twenty-six people have left this organization since the chief got here. That’s two years. We have never had that level of attrition. When he got here we had 33 paramedics. We are now down to 24. It’s been quite a while since we have been that low.”

“I have moved my wife and three kids to this community years ago because I loved it so much,” Patrick Kisch, a lieutenant paramedic for the last 15 years. “I convinced my wife’s family to move out here as well. To say I am completely invested in this community is an understatement. Last week, I sent an email to all five board members saying that I was grossly mispaid and was paid incorrectly. The previous month I worked the exact same amount of hours as I did that month and you paid me $1,200 less. $500 was a garnishment for hours that I worked that you took away from me. The response I received from all five of you was that there was no error and I was paid correctly. With that, you have done two things: you have reduced my ability to provide for my family and you have taken time away from my family. I am on vacation right now and I am supposed to be at my kid’s soccer games, but instead I am standing here talking to you guys.”

During the meeting, Chief Medina announced the Columbia County District Attorney has opened an investigation into current and former Columbia River Fire & Rescue employees, as well as family members, following alleged financial irregularities concerning money in the department.

“After I had been here about three months I approached the board to discuss financial irregularities that had come to my attention,” said Medina. “It was hard to be specific as to where the financial irregularities were because of the document keeping, the way it kind of worked out. The financial situation when I arrived was a circus. Back in February, I took all the information and all the documents to the Columbia County District Attorney. We’ve met with them three times already. He has found that the information in the documents that we gave him were not just credible, but had merit to the degree that he believes there are serious things going on. As such, the Columbia County DA is conducting an investigation on present and past employees and on some family members.”

Following the meeting, Chief Medina addressed the public comments during the meeting.

“Anything I say is just going to look like I’m trying to defend myself and I have nothing to defend myself over,” said Medina. “Those allegations are not true. This organization does have issues, but we fixed them and have a plan. That’s the first time in the almost two and a half years that I have been here that I am comfortable in saying we can envision looking into the future. We are short on paramedics, but there is a shortage of paramedics nationwide. It’s tough to find paramedics everywhere. Some of the numbers that were thrown around here are inflated to try and prove a point. I understand that. I was a union member before, but I have nothing to defend myself over because I haven’t done anything, except for try to guide this organization and making sure I am being as fiscally responsible as I can.”

Regarding the investigation he says the Columbia County DA’s Office is conducting, he says it was tough decision to go to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office with the department’s financial documents.

“Going to the DA meant identifying certain things that have been happening here in this organization,” said Medina. “I am the fire chief. Ultimately, I have responsibility for everything. We had an abundance of data and information and I’m telling you nobody believes me. That’s one of the things that’s staggering. I understand people feel a certain way, but we have the documentation of things we have discovered over two painful years of trying to mitigate what we found here. What I found here. I think it’s going to be something that shocks everybody and when the investigation is concluded I think there are going to be a lot of eyes opened regarding the situations that we walked into here at Columbia River Fire & Rescue.”

Medina says despite some issues, Columbia River Fire & Rescue is a good department that he wants to continue to lead.

Meanwhile, Schrotzberger says he hopes the community sees this and gets involved.

“I want the community to look into this,” said Schrotzberger. “I want them to come to board meetings and I wanted them to ask their board members that represent them what is going on and why are things are being tolerated, why things are so difficult between the union and management, and hold them accountable. We have three board positions that are up for re-election. I would love for the public to interview or question any one of the existing members or challengers to see what they are going to do to possibly change this district for the better.”

