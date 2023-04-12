Cab driver stabbed to death named by Portland police.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the cab driver stabbed to death in the Buckman neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to officials, police were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m., to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue in the Buckman Neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Reese McDowell Lawhon who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawhon’s family released the following statement Tuesday:

“Reese was the most caring, witty, loving son, brother, uncle and dear friend you could possibly imagine having. He had the best gift of making people laugh and smile, and his attention was constantly fought over by his six very young nieces and nephews with whom he could never get enough of. Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, his immediate family consists of two amazing parents and two younger sisters while his extended family is full of the tightest-knit group of longtime friends that gather regularly in Portland to celebrate each other. Both families are in extreme grievance at this time. The Lawhon family would like to thank the Portland police department, the EMTs that were on the scene, Radio Cab and the DA’s office for all performing their jobs seamlessly. Please respect the family’s need for privacy as they navigate this unimaginable road together to remember Reese McDowell Lawhon.”

30-year-old Moses Lopez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Radio Cab later confirmed the man killed was a long-time driver for the company.

Radio Cab went on to describe Lawhon as a kind and dedicated cab operator, who had been driving for over a decade and never had a complaint. They say Lawhon was someone who cared about Portland and loved this city, and especially loved helping people get from one place to another.

A medical examiner confirmed Lawhon died by homicide by stabbing Tuesday.

PPB said neither Lopez, nor Lawhon, had any connection to nearby homeless camps in the area after a preliminary investigation.

