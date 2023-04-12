Closed Gresham birth center will reopen within 90 days, OHA says

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Following the March closure of the Legacy Mt. Hood Birthing Center in Gresham, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday the center will reopen in the next 90 days.

State law requires the OHA to grant a waiver to Legacy Mount Hood Medical in order for it to close its birthing center, but OHA says that never happened. Rather, Legacy closed the doors of the birthing center on its own.

In a March statement, Legacy Health said the closure came because it didn’t have enough staff to safely operate the birth center.

A letter sent by OHA, in early March, to Legacy Health administrators outlined the scope of repercussions that could go as far as revoking the hospital’s license with a “90-day termination for non-compliance with state licensure requirements.”

Following Tuesday’s announcement the birth center would reopen, area Representative Zach Hudson released the following statement:

“As a father whose child was born at this birthing center, I am immensely pleased at today’s news. This is the result of community members, hospital staff and local leaders who took action to protect local maternity services that are crucial for our community. This will ensure that thousands of families will continue to have timely access to maternity care when they need it most. Legacy made the right choice, only after we stood together for what matters.”

No specific date has been given for the reopening of the birth center at this time and Legacy health has not yet commented on the OHA’s annoucement.

