Mainly dry the next couple of day.

Happy Wednesday,

As we expected today has been a bit cooler for most with some showers. In fact, so far today we’ve recorded nearly a quarter inch of rain in PDX, more than we had yesterday. Most models are showing the showers drying up by early this evening and staying dry until tomorrow afternoon. We should see some showers again tomorrow afternoon into the early evening, but it will be mainly on the west side of 1-5. Friday is showing a few showers as well, but these are mainly along the coast and coast range. We should be dry east of the coast range up to the Cascades. Our next chance for rain begins Sunday night and lasts all the way through our extended forecast midweek. At this point, snow levels are high enough it should just be rain for us.

We also have a frost alert for most of the forecast area. It begins at midnight night and goes until 10 A.M. tomorrow. We’re expecting to have slightly cooler temperatures overnight and starting our day on the really chilly side tomorrow in the low to mid-30s. Overnight temperatures after this get back into the low 40s and top out in the mid-40s Saturday night before they drop back to the low 30s by Tuesday night. Daytime temperatures will stay chilly tomorrow, again in the low to mid-50s. We start to warm up Friday as a ridge starts to build just to our east. We should top out this weekend in the low 60s before we cool back into the low to mid-50s again at the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.