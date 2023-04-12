Man hospitalized after crashing car into building in Oceanside

A man is recovering after crashing his car into a building in Tillamook County on Tuesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is recovering after crashing his car into a building on the Oregon Coast Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Pacific Avenue in Oceanside. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said a driver left the roadway, struck a rock wall, causing it to partially flip on its side and crash into the building that houses the Three Arch Inn, Oceanside Surf Co. and the Current Café.

The impact caused the wall of the building to cave in, sending shelves and equipment flying. An employee was hit by an object, but other injuries inside the building were reported.

SEE ALSO: 4 arrested, including 2 minors, after armed home invasion in Otis

Crews had to use hydraulic tools to free the driver. The man was conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Kathleen Thomas (right) is facing several charges including rape after she disappeared...
Woman faces rape charges involving Albany teen
Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Window smashed at downtown Coava Coffee location
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime’
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody.
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody
Police investigating shooting in Salem
Trooper responding to parked Salem semi finds driver at gunpoint

Latest News

Man hospitalized after crashing car into building in Oceanside
Washington State Capitol in Olympia
New bill strengthens prosecution of hate crimes in Washington state
New bill strengthens prosecution of hate crimes in Washington state
Man wanted for stabbing in Portland