Man hospitalized after crashing car into building in Oceanside

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is recovering after crashing his car into a building on the Oregon Coast Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Pacific Avenue in Oceanside. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said a driver left the roadway, struck a rock wall, causing it to partially flip on its side and crash into the building that houses the Three Arch Inn, Oceanside Surf Co. and the Current Café.

The impact caused the wall of the building to cave in, sending shelves and equipment flying. An employee was hit by an object, but other injuries inside the building were reported.

Crews had to use hydraulic tools to free the driver. The man was conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

