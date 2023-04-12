Police: Man, woman arrested after stealing 264 apartment keys in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday in Gresham after investigators say they found 264 stolen apartment keys in their possession, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded to the area of Southeast 190th Avenue and Southeast Division Street after reports of a man armed with a gun and a woman trying to break into parked cars.

SEE ALSO: In wake of increasing criticism Multnomah Co. DA aims to educate public on their work

A short time later, another caller reported seeing the couple in the parking lot of Mountain Knolls Apartments at 3180 Northwest Division St., Gresham. The caller said they thought the suspects were connected to a stolen 2011 Kia Sportage.

According to police, the Kia had been reported stolen on Sunday from the 2900 Block of West Powell Boulevard. Police did not say on Wednesday if the couple had been linked to that theft as well.

When police arrived at the apartment parking lot, the suspects fled but they were both captured and taken into custody a short time later, police

“During the ensuing investigation, Sergeant Tom Walker located a large set of keys; approximately 265 apartment keys,” police said.

SEE ALSO: Portland police clear out inside of abandoned Washington Center building

The keys and some other equipment were linked to a Sunday burglary of the management office at the Columbia Trails Apartments at 1112 Northwest 15th Street. During that break-in, two unidentified suspects broke into the office at night and stole keys and several electronic devices, police said.

Police have not released any further information about this arrest or of the suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.