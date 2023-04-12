Popular Portland White House up for sale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland White House in northeast Portland has been well-known for many years. It was a bed & breakfast for over 30 years. It has been a landmark in the Irvington neighborhood.

Now the house, and all of those years of history included with it, are up for sale.

Listing agent Mark Graalum gave FOX 12 a tour. He said the house was built in 1911 as a summer home for a successful lumber businessman.

All of the bathrooms in the house were updated about five years ago by the previous owner. They have all new fixtures and heated floors.

“You’ve got marble hex tiles in the floor, subway tiles on the wall,” Graalum said. “All the faucets are (of the original construction) period.

There is a library off the living room that maintains much of its original design. It has a hand-painted fleur di lis design and built-in mahogany cabinets.

The main dining room seats twelve and has a grand entrance.

On the lower floor is a ballroom that can hold large events, extra storage rooms and a wine cellar.

Bill Ataras is the current owner. He grew up in Portland and said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity when he bought it.

“When we saw the pictures and the virtual walkthrough online, it was just stunning,” Ataras said.

Ataras said he’s had some memorable experiences since moving in. One was when he and his wife hosted kids from a nearby school on a field trip. While walking past the house, Ataras noticed the students admiring it a few days before.

“They were like, ‘This is amazing. Everything is so high. The walls have paint on them and everything,’” he said.

There is a separate house on the property that can be used for an Airbnb.

The asking price for the White House is $3 million.

