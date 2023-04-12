Portland artist creates BotJoy to spread joy

BotJoy started as a prompt and now it’s an art movement with international reach!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – BotJoy started as a prompt and now it’s an art movement with international reach! Tiny robots painted on the backs of dominos help people connect to their friends, family and community to show them love, support, joy and much more!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with Gary Hirsch, the artist who created BotJoy, and learns how to make your own!

You can find BotJoy online here and on Etsy here.

