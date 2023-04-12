Portland nonprofit opens free store for sex workers and sex trafficking survivors

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland nonprofit The Cupcake Girls has opened a free store for past and present sex workers and sex trafficking survivors, the organization announced Wednesday.

The store will be open on the first Friday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. The store will include items such as Narcan, fentanyl test strips, Plan B, hygiene products, menstrual products and more, the nonprofit says.

SEE ALSO: Cab driver stabbed to death named by Portland police

“It is important for our organization to provide the proper resources to our clients regardless of their circumstances,” says Amy-Marie Merrell, Executive Director of The Cupcake Girls. “When we understand what resources are needed, we can serve our community in the most effective ways. Our Free Store is a great example of an ongoing service that we are proud to offer.”

Anyone interested can fill out a form and will receive additional information by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.