Portland police clear out inside of abandoned Washington Center building

Portland police officers prepare to sweep the abandoned Washington Square building downtown.
Portland police officers prepare to sweep the abandoned Washington Square building downtown.(PPB Bike Squad / Instagram)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police cleared out the interior of an infamous abandoned building downtown after a series of overdoses and rampant crime in the area.

PPB Bike Squad shared images of the sweep on Wednesday morning.

FOX 12 reached out to PPB for more information but has yet to hear back. This story will be updated.

