Wintry Mischief in Hills Early Today, Drier Afternoon

Good morning! A weak low pressure system is developing offshore of the Northwest, pushing widespread showers and lower elevation snow across the region. Our snow level has dipped to about 1,500 feet in the wetter environments, and could be closer to 1,000 feet if heavier showers develop. Theoretically, we could see some wet snow or mixed showers down to 500 feet, but little to no impacts are expected. Once we hit sunrise, temperatures will slowly warm back up. Showers should taper off between midday and the early afternoon, leading to sunbreaks and nicer conditions. Highs should reach the low to mid 50s.

We have a chilly night on tap, with forecast lows in the mid 30s. Spots outside of the inner urban areas will likely drop to or below freezing. Considering the time of year and freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for our western valleys, the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills. I’d bring in sensitive plants overnight, or try to cover them up to keep them warmer. Thursday through Saturday should feature longer stretches of dry weather. The best chance at seeing showers will be late day Thursday, and they’d be on the lighter side of things (if they end up developing). We’ll start off with some decent sunshine Thursday, with building cloud cover later in the day. Temperatures should be a degree or two warmer compared to today.

Friday and Saturday will probably be the nicest days of the week. Expect a gradual clearing on Friday with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will build back in on Saturday, but most of the region will stay dry. Temperatures will also reach about 60 degrees. Rain and mountain snow will return between Sunday afternoon and evening, leading to a cooler & showery start to next week. If rain doesn’t arrive until the evening, we could end up closer to 63-65 degrees. Earlier arrival of the rain will only allow temps to reach about 58-61 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!

