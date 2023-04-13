Burglary suspect rescued from blackberry brambles in N Portland; 2 arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after police said they tried to steal multiple vehicles from a car rental business in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1924 Northeast Columbia Boulevard for a priority silent alarm.

Officers arrived to find a broken window. When they searched the area and began setting up a perimeter, police said they saw two men run toward a back parking lot.

According to police, the suspects tried to steal “multiple” vehicles on the lot with the keys taken from inside the building, then fled into the surrounding area.

Police used a K9 unit to track the suspects. One was arrested in a nursey next door. The second man was found hiding in a thick blackberry patch behind 1620 Northeast Lombard Street. Police said he was stuck in the bushes and unable to crawl out.

2 arrested after burglary suspect rescued from blackberry brambles in N Portland (Portland Police Bureau)

Using garden sheers borrowed from a local business owner, police to cut through the thorny brambles to safely extricate the second suspect shortly after midnight.

The suspects, identified as 21-year-old Eathan Thomas Dennis and 27-year-old Timothy Aron Williams, were both charged with burglary, criminal mischief, escape and 10 counts each of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.

Williams also faces a charge for violating parole.

