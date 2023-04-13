VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were injured and “several” cats and a dog died in a Vancouver, Wash. house fire Wednesday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at 3501 North Street.

The first fire engine crew to arrive found heavy fire coming from the back of the house. People who lived at the home said everyone had gotten out, but they hadn’t been able to rescue pets trapped inside.

2 people injured, ‘several’ cats, dog die in Vancouver house fire (Vancouver Fire Department)

Firefighters knocked down the flames, but when they were able to search inside, “unfortunately no surviving animals were found,” they said.

Two adults who lived at the house were taken by ambulance to the hospital, but firefighters did not give any further information about their condition.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

