Barn destroyed by fire in Washington County, no animals hurt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A barn in the West Haven-Sylvan neighborhood was gutted by a fire overnight.
Just before 12:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a barn fire in the 7900 block of Southwest Mayway Drive, not far from Amaterra Winery, in unincorporated Washington County.
No one was hurt, and all of the large animals in the barn made it out safely, TVF&R said.
Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby building.
An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.