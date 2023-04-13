Barn destroyed by fire in Washington County, no animals hurt

Crews extinguish barn fire in unincorporated Washington County
Crews extinguish barn fire in unincorporated Washington County(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A barn in the West Haven-Sylvan neighborhood was gutted by a fire overnight.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a barn fire in the 7900 block of Southwest Mayway Drive, not far from Amaterra Winery, in unincorporated Washington County.

No one was hurt, and all of the large animals in the barn made it out safely, TVF&R said.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby building.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Amphitheater
The Gorge reveals summer 2023 concert lineup
Window smashed at downtown Coava Coffee location
Portland coffee shop closes downtown location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime’
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody.
Hillsboro serial burglar identified, in custody
Longview bridge closes for emergency repairs, traffic detours to Portland and coast
Longview bridge reopens after emergency repairs, WSDOT says
Alyssa Kathleen Thomas (right) is facing several charges including rape after she disappeared...
Woman faces rape charges involving Albany teen

Latest News

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
Charged debate on Oregon gun bills reflects national divide
City of Tigard, food cart entrepreneurs prepare for opening of Universal Plaza
Police: Man, woman arrested after stealing 265 apartment keys in Gresham
City of Tigard, food cart entrepreneurs prepare for opening of Universal Plaza.
City of Tigard, food cart entrepreneurs prepare for opening of Universal Plaza