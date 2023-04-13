Barn destroyed by fire in Washington County, no animals hurt

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A barn in the West Haven-Sylvan neighborhood was gutted by a fire overnight.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a barn fire in the 7900 block of Southwest Mayway Drive, not far from Amaterra Winery, in unincorporated Washington County.

No one was hurt, and all of the large animals in the barn made it out safely, TVF&R said.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby building.

UPDATE: Firefighters have the barn fire off SW Mayway Dr under control and prevented it from spreading to a nearby structure. A TVF&R fire investigator is enroute to evaluate the cause of the fire. Thank you to our partners @PDXFire and @MetroWestAmb who assisted on scene. pic.twitter.com/X8fJ3RhxQE — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 13, 2023

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

