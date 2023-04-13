City of Tigard, food cart entrepreneurs prepare for opening of Universal Plaza.

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - The grand opening of Universal Plaza in downtown Tigard is set for this weekend and local entrepreneurs launching their businesses through food carts supported by the city are busy preparing.

“It’s been crazy,” said Juliana Moseley, of Harvest Moon Experience. “I think the most helpful thing is having the right team. Trina has been my right hand. She does the job of like four people in the kitchen. I think that’s one of the things that’s going to make us very successful. We have a passionate, strong, hardworking team. With that you can do anything.”

“A lot of prep work,” said Alfredo Carreon, of West Coast Torta Company. “We got some food traffic coming in so we have been having to take care of customers in the area who are coming in and are excited.”

The last time FOX 12 spoke to the entrepreneurs was in January, when they got to see their food carts for the first time.

In 2022, Tigard announced it is helping local first-time business owners launch their start-ups through a program called Launch Pod Business Accelerator.

The city purchased and outfitted two food carts that will host the food-focused businesses. Out of 30 applicants, the first two groups of entrepreneurs were selected late last year: Juliana Moseley of Harvest Moon Experience and Joshua and Alfredo Carreon of the West Coast Torta Company.

Now, just a few months later, both food carts are set up at Universal Plaza. West Coast Torta Company already had its soft launch.

“As soon as they gave us the go-ahead, we started throwing our equipment in here getting ready,” said Joshua Carreon, of West Coast Torta Company. “We’ve been busy. It feels real now. I wake up every morning and I’m my own boss. I can go in and get it done. We are so happy. The community have been encouraging and we hope to continue to be a part of it and help any way we can.”

Harvest Moon Experience is preparing for its soft launch on Thursday.

“I’m just so excited,” said Moseley. “I’ve already been meeting some of the neighborhood folks and that’s what’s making me more and more excited. That’s what we are here to do, to build relationships and give people great food. The fact that we have the community behind us has been the biggest blessing honestly. We are so stoked.”

Both businesses get to use the food carts for 18 months, grow their business and customer base, and move on to their next phase as the city selects new entrepreneurs for the Launch Pod program to help start their food businesses. All shared advice for the next round of entrepreneurs interested in the program.

“There’s no overpreparing,” said Alfredo Carreon. “Prepare. Prepare. Prepare. Plan. Research. Do a lot of research and a lot of preparing. Have recipes ready. Have a realistic menu. We prepared and there’s still stuff that I was like ‘Oh I could have done this differently’ or ‘I could have had this ready’. I’ve been in the industry for a long time, so I somewhat knew what to expect, but when you are going into a food truck, there is minimal space.”

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” said Joshua Carreon. “Do your research.”

“I’ve learned that discipline and passion are the recipe,” said Moseley. “I have so much passion, but I’ve always kind of struggled with the disciple part of things. But when you find something that you are super passionate about, the discipline doesn’t even feel like disciple anymore. You need disciple to get where you need to be. I’m trying to find a good balance, but staying on it, taking notes, and showing up for yourself. I don’t think you’ll learn until you put yourself in the scenario. Got to make sure we show up, show out, and do a great job.”

All are excited for the grand opening of Universal Plaza set for this Saturday at 11 a.m.

“There’s several apartments in the area within walking distance,” said Joshua Carreon. “There’s going to be a splash pad where the kids can come and hang out, great food within the area. Our neighbors are amazing. Concerts. Movie nights. We hope to do our own little events to bring people in. We love good food, we love tortas, and want to bring the best possible experience that we can.”

“We are ready,” said Moseley. “We are both used to high volume so it’s just going to be the first day getting in the groove, how we operate. Tomorrow is the big challenge, but Saturday is the biggest challenge. We have an awesome menu, awesome kid’s menu. No sangria yet, but really awesome mocktails that we will be making. We are as ready as we can be. Come hungry and come ready to accept and embrace us in the Launch Pod. What the city of Tigard is doing is amazing. This gives everyone the opportunity to make sure it’s a good fit for them. So come, be supportive, and know it’s our first day, but we are going to rock it. We have the best community behind us.”

The grand opening for the brand new downtown public plaza will see the Tigard High School Marching Band kick off the ceremony, followed by remarks from Tigard Mayor Heidi Lueb and a ribbon cutting.

