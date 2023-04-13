Concerts and music festivals to see this summer in and around Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Summer 2023 is drawing closer and that means concert announcements.

The Portland-area is home to plenty of concert series, music festivals and one-off shows throughout the summer season.

Many of the concerts are outdoors and some are even free!

After the long winter Portland should be more than ready to enjoy the outdoors and soak up some tunes and sun.

JUNE - AUGUST

The Oregon Zoo will be hosting evenings filled with local music, food carts, activities for all ages, and the chance to get to know some of the animals active during twilight hours.

Zoo Nights will feature late hours at the zoo with local music, food carts, activities for all ages, and the chance to get to know some of the animals active during twilight hours. (Photo by Shervin Hess, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)

JULY - AUGUST

Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland sponsors Noon Tunes, a free lunchtime concert series presented every Tuesday during the summer season. Last year, they also featured Opera a la Cart. Bring your own lunch or purchase something from one of the Square’s food carts, then take a seat on the brick stairs to listen to some lunchtime music.

JULY-AUGUST

Every Wednesday evening during the summer, Music on Main fills downtown Portland with the sounds of live music. Food and beverages are available for purchase, but seating is limited. So get there early!

Music on Main Portland (Google)

JULY - AUGUST

Every summer, Portland comes alive with tons of free and family-friendly activities provided by Portland Parks and Recreation’s Summer Free for All program. The free concerts in public parks across the city, held practically every night in July and August, are one of the program’s most popular offers. They feature live music, local food carts, and kid-friendly activities.

Portland Summer Free for All (Portland Parks & Rec)

AUGUST 3-6

The Portland Festival Symphony returns every summer with free weekend concerts by a complete symphony orchestra. Bring your picnic blankets and baskets and enjoy some of the city’s most beautiful public parks.

Portland Festival symphony (Portland Festival Symphony / Facebook)

AUGUST

The Pickathon Music Festival is a three-day music festival held every year since 1999 just outside Portland on Pendarvis Farm. Over the weekend, local and national performers perform. Camping is recommended but spots go fast!

JULY 14-15

Canby is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its tribute band festival, Harefest. With 20+ bands reliving some of the greatest acts of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Camping is a must, so reserve your spot early.

JULY 15

Pendleton Whisky organizes this yearly country and pop music event, which takes place in Pendleton, Oregon.

AUGUST 4-6

Linn County hosts the Oregon Jamboree, a massive yearly country music festival with over 20 musical artists on two stages.

The headliners of this summer’s festival are:

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

The Oregon Country Fair festival located in Veneta, Oregon offers a variety of entertainment. It features local art, food, music, juggling, belly dancing, and more.

JULY 21 & 22

The Northwest World Reggae Festival is on it’s 19th year. For 2023 the festival has located to a new site 12 miles east of Sandy in Bull Run, according to their Instagram page.

File: Northwest World Reggae Festival (NWWRF / Facebook)

