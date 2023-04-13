Drier and warmer next couple of days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a chilly start to Thursday, with some spots outside of urban areas seeing low temps around or below freezing. Despite the mainly cloudy skies, we have stayed dry with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s in the metro area. There are some showers popping up on radar, but most of them are along the north coast and in the Coast Range. Anybody in the western valleys may see a passing shower this evening, though.

It’ll be another cold start tomorrow, so outlying areas and folks in the hills might see patchy morning frost. The rest of your Friday looks beautiful! A partly cloudy morning will give way to mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures topping out in the upper 50s around Portland. It’ll be calm out there, too.

The favorable weather continues into the weekend, with a mild and likely dry Saturday. High temperatures will once again be around 60 degrees in Portland, but it’ll be cloudier than Friday.

We’re plunging back into cooler temperatures and rainy conditions next week, with things turning wet again midday or early afternoon on Sunday. The troughs have been relentless this spring. In fact-- it’s been the wettest start to April on record in Portland (since 1940).

The day with the steadiest precipitation looks to be Tuesday, but there will be at least some showers every day Monday through Thursday and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

