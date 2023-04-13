Fire damages abandoned duplex in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An abandoned duplex in the Lloyd District neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire near the corner of Northeast 6th and Northeast Halsey after a passerby saw smoke coming from a duplex and called 911.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found light smoke coming from the side and back of the boarded up home. PF&R said people were seen leaving the building.

Crews removed all plywood coverings from windows and doors and began to put out the flames.

Just before 8 a.m., PF&R said the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to PF&R.

