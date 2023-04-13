On the Go with Ayo at Newberg Camellia Festival

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival in Newberg is celebrating camellias of all shapes and sizes this weekend!

The Newberg Camellia Festival will be held at the Chehalem Cultural Center, located at 415 East Sheridan Street, on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, performances, kids activities, vendors, and of course, gorgeous flowers.

The camellia is the official flower for the City of Newberg. It has Asian origins and there are more than 220 described species.

